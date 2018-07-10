Tue July 10, 2018
World

Web Desk
July 10, 2018

Turkish photographer punches groom after finding out bride is only 15

Turkish wedding photographer is being held on to a heroic pedestal after he punched the nose of the groom after finding out the bride was underage.

As per news reports by Hurriyet Daily News, Onur Albayrak, a wedding photographer from the eastern Turkish province of Malatya confessed to injuring his client after discovering the bride was aged only 15.

Turning to his Faceboook account, the photographer admitted saying: “Yes, the reports are correct. A child bride means child abuse, and no force in the world can make me photograph a child as a bride.”

Following his admission to the act, Albayrak became the center of massive acclaim on social media with users singing him praises for standing against child abuse.

Media reports have revealed that the photographer was hired to cover the wedding at Malatya’s Turgut Özal Nature Park.

Albayrak had reportedly questioned the bride’s age upon suspicion of her not looking like an adult.

He later went into rage after he was told by the groom that she was only 15 years old, subsequent to which the fight between the two men broke out, resulting in the groom fracturing his nose.

“The groom had come to my studio some two weeks ago and was alone. I saw the bride for the first time at the wedding. She’s a child, and I felt her fear because she was trembling. The groom attacked me as I was leaving,” reported the photographer. 

