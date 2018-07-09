Whatsapp to launch payments feature

Messaging mobile application Whatsapp after testing the payments feature with its users is now looking to instigate the service in India.

The company that had formerly revealed that over one million users had tested the upcoming payments feature, has now issued a statement saying it will be providing support to customers via its toll-free number as well as through emails.

Whatsapp spokesperson revealed to Indian media outlets that “We will provide 24-hour customer support. Payments users can contact the support team via e-mail and a toll-free number (when the service is rolled out in India).”

Elaborating further the representative also cited that the customer care support will be available not only in English but also Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati.

The precise launch date of the new feature, however still remains undisclosed.

On the other hand, the messaging app has also restructured its terms of service and privacy policy in an attempt to “reflect the addition of payment interoperability features” before the official launch.

“We’ll be updating our WhatsApp payments Terms of Service and Privacy Policy to provide simpler language on how the payments feature operates. It also reflects the addition of payment interoperability features we’ve added since the beta started,” stated a Whatsapp official.

Sources have also revealed that National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been asked by the ministry of electronics and IT to make sure the payment service maintains the RBU rules as well.

Moreover, the company has affirmed that sensitive user data like the concluding six digits of debit card as well as the UPI PIN does not exist on its server.