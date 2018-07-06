World Cup 2018: Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 to face France in semi-final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KAZAN: Belgium on Friday defeated World Cup favourites Brazil 2-1 to set up a semi-final against France in Saint Petersburg.
A Fernandinho own goal in the 16th minute followed by a superb Kevin De Bruyne strike just after the half-hour put Belgium in the driving seat. Brazil made efforts to take the game and pulled a goal back through Renato Augusto to minimize the lead, but it was too little, too late.
KAZAN: Belgium on Friday defeated World Cup favourites Brazil 2-1 to set up a semi-final against France in Saint Petersburg.
A Fernandinho own goal in the 16th minute followed by a superb Kevin De Bruyne strike just after the half-hour put Belgium in the driving seat. Brazil made efforts to take the game and pulled a goal back through Renato Augusto to minimize the lead, but it was too little, too late.
Comments