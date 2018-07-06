World Cup 2018: Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 to face France in semi-final

KAZAN: Belgium on Friday defeated World Cup favourites Brazil 2-1 to set up a semi-final against France in Saint Petersburg.

A Fernandinho own goal in the 16th minute followed by a superb Kevin De Bruyne strike just after the half-hour put Belgium in the driving seat. Brazil made efforts to take the game and pulled a goal back through Renato Augusto to minimize the lead, but it was too little, too late.