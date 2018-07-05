First ever transgender woman crowned Miss Universe Spain





MADRID: In the first major recognition, Angela Ponce will appear as the the first-ever transgender women to compete in Miss Universe later this year after being crowned Miss Universe Spain.



Angela Ponce won her country’s qualifying contest, beating 22 other contestants after the organisation finally ended six-year old ban on transgender contestants to compete beauty contest.

The beauty queen will now represent Spain at the 2018 Miss Universe competition in the Philippines.

Ms Ponce wrote on Instagram shortly after her win: “Bringing the name and colours of Spain before the universe is my great dream.

“My goal is to be a spokesperson for a message of inclusion, respect and diversity not only for the LGBTQ+ community but also for the entire world.”