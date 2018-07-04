'Rashida Tlaib could be the first Muslim woman in US Congress'

Rashida Tlaib is running to be the first Muslim member of US Congress.

Born in 1976 to a working class Palestinian immigrants, she has previously served as Democratic member of the Michigan House of Representatives.

She was sworn in on January 1, 2009 for her first term and became the first Muslim American woman to serve in the Michigan Legislature, and only the second Muslim woman in history to be elected to any state legislature in America.

To become the the first Muslim woman in the US Congress, she has to beat a group of fellow democrats vying for the similar seat.

She has been campaigning in the streets of River Rouge in Michigan's 13th Congressional District.

In her constituency no one asked Tlaib about religion during her visit to a street that she undertook in June, according to CNN.

"It's not about just being out there and flaunting your faith.I always tell people that I'm exposing Islam in such a pivotal way, an impactful way, through public service," she told CNN.

Citing people who follow religion and politics, CNN said the Tlaib has as much chance as anyone to break one of the last religious barriers in Congress.

Several of Tlaib's Democratic opponents are themselves accomplished women, the CNN reported.

Her supporters give three reasons she would win.

1) Many in her constituency already know her name, since she was raised in the area and represented parts of it during her three terms in the Michigan Legislature.

2) Tlaib raised more than $570,000 in the first quarter of 2018, winning the money race among her opponents.

3) Michigan's primary is August 7 and Republicans haven't fielded a candidate. If Tlaib wins the primary, she wins the race.

According to CNN, the other Muslim women running for Congress are Fayrouz Saad, in Michigan's 11th District; Tahirah Amatul-Wadud in Massachusetts' 1st District, and Deedra Abboud, who is running for the Senate in Arizona

