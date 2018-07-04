Blue Whale Challenge: 12-year old Saudi boy commits suicide

A 12-year old Saudi boy allegedly became latest victim of infamous "Blue Whale" game, according to local media on Wednesday.

Senior government officials and a large number of people attended the funeral prayer of Abdul-Rahman Al-Ahmari who was laid to rest in his hometown of Ballahmar in Asir province on Tuesday.

Local media reports said the six grade student committed suicide by hanging himslef with a curtain rope in his room.

Although Saad Al-Ahmari, father of the boy, denied that his son was playing the blue game, a number of his friends were quoted as saying that Ahmari was addicted to the deadly game.

""I watched my son closely for two months. He never played the Blue Whale game. He was playing the Magic Kingdoms, which is not fatal," he said.

Al-Hamari said the police have confiscated all the electronic equipment his son was using.



Police spokesman Maj. Ziyad Dabbash told media that they were invesitgating the case.

He said the police have not taken any decision to issue any statement about the case.

"Blue Whale Challenge", reportedly consists of a series of tasks assigned to players by administrators over a 50-day period, with the final challenge requiring the player to commit suicide.