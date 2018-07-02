FIFA World Cup 2018: We have to learn to suffer, says Brazil´s Neymar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Samara, Russia: Neymar said Brazil need to "learn to suffer" after their 2-0 win over Mexico on Monday booked a World Cup quarter-final place.
The five-time champions overcame a tricky start to the last-16 tie, as second-half goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino sealed a deserved victory and a last-eight clash with either Belgium or Japan, who play later in the day.
"We have to learn to suffer," said Neymar. "It was a very difficult match, we knew the quality of our opponents."
The Paris Saint-Germain forward stabbed home a low cross from Willian in the 51st minute to score his sixth World Cup goal and second of this year´s tournament, but first in a knockout match.
Chelsea winger Willian was a constant threat to the Mexican defence with his driving runs, as he continues to improve after a disappointing display in the opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland.
"I´m very happy with my performance but even more so with the team´s victory," he said.
Brazil are bidding for a record-extending sixth world title after their semi-final humiliation four years ago against Germany on home soil, but would face a tough test against a talented Belgium outfit should the Red Devils get past Japan.
