Sun July 01, 2018
World

Web Desk
July 1, 2018

Canadian rapper Smoke Dawg shot dead

Canadian rapper Smoke Dawg has been killed in a shooting in Toronto last night, according to Dail Mail on Sunday.

He was shot in the entertainment district of the city , the newspaper reported. 

