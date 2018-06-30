FIFA 2018: Uruguay beat Cristiano Ronaldo´s Portugal in World Cup last 16

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sochi, Russia: Uruguay sent Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashing out of the World Cup on Saturday as a pair of stunning goals from Edinson Cavani gave the South Americans a 2-1 victory.
It means that the world´s two top footballers have exited the tournament on the same day, after Lionel Messi and Argentina were knocked out by France.
Sochi, Russia: Uruguay sent Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashing out of the World Cup on Saturday as a pair of stunning goals from Edinson Cavani gave the South Americans a 2-1 victory.
It means that the world´s two top footballers have exited the tournament on the same day, after Lionel Messi and Argentina were knocked out by France.
Comments