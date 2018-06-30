FIFA 2018: Uruguay beat Cristiano Ronaldo´s Portugal in World Cup last 16

Sochi, Russia: Uruguay sent Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashing out of the World Cup on Saturday as a pair of stunning goals from Edinson Cavani gave the South Americans a 2-1 victory.



It means that the world´s two top footballers have exited the tournament on the same day, after Lionel Messi and Argentina were knocked out by France.