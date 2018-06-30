Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FIFA 2018: Uruguay beat Cristiano Ronaldo´s Portugal in World Cup last 16

Sochi, Russia: Uruguay sent Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashing out of the World Cup on Saturday as a pair of stunning goals from Edinson Cavani gave the South Americans a 2-1 victory.

It means that the world´s two top footballers have exited the tournament on the same day, after Lionel Messi and Argentina were knocked out by France.

x
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Updates

FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Updates
Bernardo, Guedes join Ronaldo in Portugal attack against Uruguay

Bernardo, Guedes join Ronaldo in Portugal attack against Uruguay
Wozniacki gets pre-Wimbledon boost with Eastbourne title

Wozniacki gets pre-Wimbledon boost with Eastbourne title
Messi´s disappointments with Argentina

Messi´s disappointments with Argentina
Load More load more