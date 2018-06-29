N Korean supremo Kim bans wearing of mini-skirts, fishnet stockings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PYONGYANG: North Korean supremo Kim Jong Un has banned women from wearing of mini-skirts, floral-patterned tights and fishnet stockings in the streets of his Kingdom in a bizarre crackdown.
In a surprising move, North Korean supreme leader also banned the women from dying their hair and watching South Korean movies, calling it 'anti-Socialist' behaviour.
As per reports, those showing too much leg by stepping out in skirts about the knee are being fined £3.
Earlier this month, Kim reportedly instructed the officials to declare war on capitalist influences that also include copying the 'provocative' dance moves of South Korean K-pop groups.
Owning foreign mobile phones, watching or listening to South Korean movies, dramas or pop music and 'provocative' dancing are also outlawed and being considered as anti-socialist acts.
PYONGYANG: North Korean supremo Kim Jong Un has banned women from wearing of mini-skirts, floral-patterned tights and fishnet stockings in the streets of his Kingdom in a bizarre crackdown.
In a surprising move, North Korean supreme leader also banned the women from dying their hair and watching South Korean movies, calling it 'anti-Socialist' behaviour.
As per reports, those showing too much leg by stepping out in skirts about the knee are being fined £3.
Earlier this month, Kim reportedly instructed the officials to declare war on capitalist influences that also include copying the 'provocative' dance moves of South Korean K-pop groups.
Owning foreign mobile phones, watching or listening to South Korean movies, dramas or pop music and 'provocative' dancing are also outlawed and being considered as anti-socialist acts.
Comments