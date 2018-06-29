N Korean supremo Kim bans wearing of mini-skirts, fishnet stockings

PYONGYANG: North Korean supremo Kim Jong Un has banned women from wearing of mini-skirts, floral-patterned tights and fishnet stockings in the streets of his Kingdom in a bizarre crackdown.



In a surprising move, North Korean supreme leader also banned the women from dying their hair and watching South Korean movies, calling it 'anti-Socialist' behaviour.

As per reports, those showing too much leg by stepping out in skirts about the knee are being fined £3.

Earlier this month, Kim reportedly instructed the officials to declare war on capitalist influences that also include copying the 'provocative' dance moves of South Korean K-pop groups.

Owning foreign mobile phones, watching or listening to South Korean movies, dramas or pop music and 'provocative' dancing are also outlawed and being considered as anti-socialist acts.

