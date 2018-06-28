Thu June 28, 2018
World

Web Desk
June 29, 2018

Four killed, 20 injured in Maryland newspaper shooting

WASHINGTON: At least  four  people were killed and 20 others were injured in firing at a newspaper headquarters in the Maryland capital of Annapolis on Thursday, US media reported.

According to reports, the shooting happened in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette, at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, Maryland. The suspect has been apprehended and no motive is known for the attack at the Capital Gazette newspaper.

Emergency services and other  law enforcing agencies, including the ATF, have responded to the scene to carryout the rescue operation.


Dozens of law enforcement vehicles were seen rushing to the newsroom in eastern Maryland.

Police department confirmed multiple shots had been fired inside of the newsroom, but could not immediately say whether fatalities had occurred, while  officers were  trying to clear the building.

For now, the Annapolis shooting is being treated as a local incident and not one that involves terrorism.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also on the scene assisting local authorities.


Local news reports showed people walking out of the building with their hands up and being escorted by police through the car park outside the building.


