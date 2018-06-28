Video: Imran's visit to sufi shrine sparks social media debate

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's recent visit to a sufi shrine has triggered a debate on the social media.



Users have been sharing footage of Khan's visit that he undertook last night along with his wife Bushra Bibi.

The former cricket hero is seen paying his respects at the Shrine of Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar.

While some users criticised the PTI chairman for the way he chose to pay his respects at the shrine, others came to his defence saying someone's religious belief is one's personal choice.

Some rights activist have also called on Khan's opponents to refrain from making any comments on Khan's spiritual visit.