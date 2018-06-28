Thu June 28, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

Video: Imran's visit to sufi shrine sparks social media debate

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's recent visit to a sufi shrine has triggered a debate on the social media.

Users have been sharing footage of Khan's visit that he undertook last night along with his wife Bushra Bibi.

Imran visits Baba Farid’s shrine along with wife

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, along with his wife, visited Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar's shrine in Pakpattan to pay homage the saint late on Wednesday.

The former cricket hero is seen paying his respects at the Shrine of Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar.

While some users criticised the PTI chairman for the way he chose to pay his respects at the shrine, others came to his defence saying someone's religious belief is one's personal choice.

Some rights activist  have  also called  on  Khan's opponents to refrain  from making any comments on Khan's spiritual visit. 

Latest News

More From National

