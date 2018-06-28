Thu June 28, 2018
National

June 28, 2018

Imran visits Baba Farid’s shrine along with wife

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, along with his wife, visited Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar's shrine in Pakpattan to pay homage the saint late on Wednesday.

As per details, PTI chief offered fateha and laid a floral wreath on the grave of the saint. He spent some time at the shrine.

Accompanied by his wife, Bushra Maneka, Khan also reverently performed the  act of placing a  traditional Chadar on the shrine of the saint.

Khan was welcomed by Dewan Azmat Said Mohammad Chishti, the PTI's candidate for the PP-192 constituency.

Dewan Ahmed Masood Chishti, the shrine's custodian, performed the traditional activities for Khan during the visit.

Imran's wife spread flowers in front of the popularly known  Bahishti Darwaza (the door of paradise) at the  Sufi saint's shrine, whereas Khan distributed  sweets and edibles.

