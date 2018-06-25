Fixing claims: Umar Akmal appears before PCB’s anti-corruption unit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Unit of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) grilled cricketer Umar Akmal after he claimed he was approached by bookies for spot-fixing.
Umar Akmal appeared before PCB’s anti-corruption unit on Monday.
On Sunday, Umar Akmal in interview with private TV channel, had claimed he was offered $200,000 by fixers to leave two deliveries in one of the matches.
Umar was asked to appear before the PCB ACU on June 27 but at Umar' s request and owing to his availability issues the interview was conducted today.
The matter is now under consideration and PCB shall announce further details shortly.
