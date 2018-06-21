Thu June 21, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 21, 2018

UK's upper house of parliament approves government's Brexit law

LONDON: Britain’s upper house of parliament approved Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit bill on Wednesday, ending months of parliamentary debate over the legislation that will formally end the country’s European Union membership.

Lords approved the government’s plan without a vote after a rebellion by those who wanted parliament to have a greater influence over the exit process was defeated in the lower house earlier in the day.

The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill will now pass into law in the coming weeks when it is given ‘Royal Assent’ - a formality that does not involve further debate.

