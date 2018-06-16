Football 2018: England beat Tunisia 2-1 in World Cup group game

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Volgograd, Russia: England beat Tunisia 2-1 in their opening World Cup group game on Monday thanks to an injury-time header from Harry Kane.
Kane had opened the scoring in the first half before Tunisia drew level through a contested Ferjani Sassi penalty and England struggled until Kane´s late header.
