Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Football 2018: England beat Tunisia 2-1 in World Cup group game

Volgograd, Russia: England beat Tunisia 2-1 in their opening World Cup group game on Monday thanks to an injury-time header from Harry Kane.

Kane had opened the scoring in the first half before Tunisia drew level through a contested Ferjani Sassi penalty and England struggled until Kane´s late header.

x
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Chandimal sweats as Sri Lanka and West Indies draw 2nd Test

Chandimal sweats as Sri Lanka and West Indies draw 2nd Test
Saudi World Cup team´s plane suffers engine fire

Saudi World Cup team´s plane suffers engine fire
South Africa rest Imran Tahir

South Africa rest Imran Tahir
England expects as dark horses Belgium launch World Cup campaign

England expects as dark horses Belgium launch World Cup campaign
Load More load more