FIFA World Cup 2018: Israeli fans to get free meals, internet connections near stadiums

Jewish soccer fans have been offered free meals and internet connections in Russia cities hosting FIFA World Cup matches, according to a Israeli newspaper.

The arrangements for food, prayers and free internet connections have been made at Jewish community centers established near football stadiums.

The newspaper reported that dozens of rabbis are in Russia to make arrangements for accommodation spiritual needs of thousands of Israelis expected to visit the Russian Federation.

The tournament kicked off Thursday and will be hosted in 11 cities across Russia.

The paper said amenities include free warm meals, internet connections and group prayers.