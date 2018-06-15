Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Windies at 65-1 in reply to Sri Lanka´s first innings 253

GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia: Debutant Kasun Rajitha got the breakthrough just before lunch as the West Indies reached the interval at 65 for one in reply to Sri Lanka´s first innings 253 on the second day of the second Test in St Lucia on Friday.

One of four changes to the Sri Lankan side that lost the first Test in Trinidad by 226 runs, Rajitha benefited from Kraigg Brathwaite´s continuing indecisiveness outside the off-stump.

x
Advertisement

Twice dismissed at the Queen´s Park Oval via an outside edge to the wicketkeeper, the West Indies vice-captain was again snared by Niroshan Dickwella as Rajitha, the 25-year-old fast-medium bowler, exploited the home vice-captain´s area of vulverability.

Brathwaite´s contribution to a painstaking opening stand off 59 was 22 off 79 deliveries.

After his double-failure in the first Test, Devon Smith played with similar caution against tight, disciplined Sri Lankan bowling in overcast conditions.

He will resume in the afternoon session on 29 off 80 deliveries alongside Kieran Powell.

Smith´s only boundary hits came in the same over off spinner Akila Dananjaya, who the left-hander hoisted for a four and then a six off successive deliveries.

Otherwise it has been a slow, tedious grind on a pitch that continues to assist the faster bowlers.

Although he has so far gone wicketless, Lahiru Kumara again impressed with his pace and hostility.

After taking seven wickets in the first Test, he has effectively taken on the role of the leader of the Sri Lankan bowling attack, especially in the absence of veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath.

He posed a constant threat throughout the morning session with short-pitched deliveries that tested the batsmen´s technique and resolve.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

FIFA World Cup Live: Bouhaddouz own goal hands Iran late victory over Morocco

FIFA World Cup Live: Bouhaddouz own goal hands Iran late victory over Morocco
FIFA World Cup Live: Uruguay strike late to beat Egypt as Salah sits out match

FIFA World Cup Live: Uruguay strike late to beat Egypt as Salah sits out match
Ronaldo agrees 18.8mln tax settlement: legal source

Ronaldo agrees 18.8mln tax settlement: legal source
Afghanistan drubbing worst on Test debut

Afghanistan drubbing worst on Test debut
Load More load more