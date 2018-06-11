US F-15 fighter jet crashes into sea off Okinawa

TOKYO: Japan´s Kyodo news agency and public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday that a US F-15 fighter jet crashed into the sea off Okinawa in southern Japan.

The safety of the pilot, who ejected from the jet, was unclear.

The jet was from the Kadena airbase in Okinawa, Kyodo reported, citing several government sources.