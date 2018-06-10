Sun June 10, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 10, 2018

David and Victoria Beckham turn down divorce rumors


Britain’s highly adored couple David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have stepped forward denying rumors of the two parting ways.

The star couple had the world vexed momentarily after hearsay of them filing for a divorce had started circulating all around social media; however the star footballer and leading fashion designer’s representative has stepped forward turning down the buzz.

In conversation with international media the couple’s spokesperson stated: “There is no statement due, no divorce and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news.”

The speaker went on to term the entire occurrence “very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time.”

The former member of the Spice Girls had also done her part in subtly wiping off speculations by taking to Instagram to post a picture with their daughter Harper and captioning it “We love and miss you @davidbeckham.”

Soon after, the power duo had announced on their social media that the outfits that they wore to the Royal Wedding will be going up for a charity auction.

