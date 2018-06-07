Anupam Kher to get honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at IIFA18

Bollywood’s veteran actor Anupam Kher will be getting honored with a lifetime achievement award at this year’s IIFA Awards in Bangkok.



Indian media reports have revealed that the 63 years old actor will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement honor at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards being held in Bangkok on June 24th.

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor, regarding the accolades being paid to him has stated: “Thank you IIFA for acknowledging my achievements in Cinema. I am privileged to be a part of our film industry, which has been so generous in the showing of love and warmth upon me.”

He went on to say: “My 34 years of work have helped me achieve great milestones and at a time when actors my age are offered the Lifetime Achievement Award, I prefer to ride on another 34 years exploring new and exciting opportunities in Indian and international Cinema. I am humbled and happy to be the recipient of this award instituted by IIFA.”

The actor who has appeared in over 500 films has previously received two Indian National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards.