As Canada hosts G7 summit, Malala demands free education for girls

Pakistani activist for Girls’ education Malala Yousufzai has urged the masses to help encourage 12 years of free education scheme for girls around the world.



In a video statement released on Twitter, the young Nobelist draws attention to the impending G7 summit this week in Canada, including G20 Summit Argentina and G7 Summit France to nip bud the challenges against Girls’ Education.

The Malala Fund founder who stepped ahead to promote cognizance on the issue explained that investing in girls’ 12 years of education can help us grow economy, reduce conflicts, improve public health and also tackle climate change.

“Throughout your discussions, I ask you to remember that this is not only a moment for you and country but also a significant moment for the 7.6 billion people around the world,” Malala went on.

She stressed that the worry isn't only about the hundred and thirty million girls out of schools, but also the thirty million opportunities being missed out for the future.

“Each one of you has a choice to make. I hope that you will choose to be bold; I hope that you will choose to be smart; I hope that you will choose to invest and save quality and free excess to twelve years of education for every girl in every country of the world; inside and outside the G7 countries. Thank you,” she further stated.



