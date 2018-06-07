Son who murdered rich S.African family with axe handed 3 life terms

Cape Town: A South African man convicted of killing his wealthy parents and brother in a frenzied axe attack that left his sister severely injured was given three life sentences on Thursday.

"Each murderous attack on a family member is a severe crime and warrants the severest punishment," judge Siraj Desai told the packed Western Cape High Court in Cape Town. Van Breda was also jailed for 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister.



