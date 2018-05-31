Serena Williams makes winning Grand Slam return at French Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Serena Williams made a winning return to Grand Slam tennis which was as memorable as her body-hugging black catsuit when she reached the Roland Garros second round on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old downed Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to register her first victory at the majors since her 2017 Australian Open triumph.
She will face Australia´s Ashleigh Barty in the next round.
Williams returns to Grand Slam tennis for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open where she won a 23rd major while also being two months pregnant.
The 36-year-old´s return comes with the great American ranked at a lowly 451, a consequence of her lengthy absence from the tour after giving birth to her daughter in September.
Williams has played just four matches in 2018, the last of which was a first-round exit to Naomi Osaka in Miami.
Three of her Slam titles have come in Paris -- in 2002, 2013 and 2015 -- and longtime coach Patrick Mouratoglou has no doubt that Williams is capable of adding a fourth.
"Can she do it? Serena can achieve anything -- after being her coach for six years, I´m even more sure of that statement," said the Frenchman.
Williams starts her 16th Roland Garros against Czech world number 70 Kristyna Pliskova who has never won a match at the tournament in three visits.
PARIS: Serena Williams made a winning return to Grand Slam tennis which was as memorable as her body-hugging black catsuit when she reached the Roland Garros second round on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old downed Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to register her first victory at the majors since her 2017 Australian Open triumph.
She will face Australia´s Ashleigh Barty in the next round.
Williams returns to Grand Slam tennis for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open where she won a 23rd major while also being two months pregnant.
The 36-year-old´s return comes with the great American ranked at a lowly 451, a consequence of her lengthy absence from the tour after giving birth to her daughter in September.
Williams has played just four matches in 2018, the last of which was a first-round exit to Naomi Osaka in Miami.
Three of her Slam titles have come in Paris -- in 2002, 2013 and 2015 -- and longtime coach Patrick Mouratoglou has no doubt that Williams is capable of adding a fourth.
"Can she do it? Serena can achieve anything -- after being her coach for six years, I´m even more sure of that statement," said the Frenchman.
Williams starts her 16th Roland Garros against Czech world number 70 Kristyna Pliskova who has never won a match at the tournament in three visits.
Comments