Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Raazi’ becomes first successful film of 2018

MUMBAI: Despite its ban on screening in Pakistan, Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Raazi’ is powerfully triumphing at the box office world-over, becoming the first successful film of this year.

The film insofar has done great numbers in terms of business, entering the coveted 100-crore club in just three weeks of its release.

According to reports, it has made a clean run since its release on May 11 and has now earned this year’s 'most popular film' title too.

Not only this, critics have commended Alia’s stellar performance in the film, in which she plays wife of a Pakistani army officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) named Sehmat who  is a spy belonging to India in reality. Some have even termed Alia’s performance in 'Raazi' as her career-best so far. The film is set in the 1971 war-era that took place  between India and Pakistan.

Alia’s previous films’ Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’ and ‘2 States’ had also made it to the 100-crore club and with 'Raazi' joining in the league it seems that the 'Student of the year-starlet's career is touching great heights. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia part ways after 20 years of marriage

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia part ways after 20 years of marriage
Court rules Meera as Attiqur Rehman’s wife nine years later

Court rules Meera as Attiqur Rehman’s wife nine years later
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ new trailer out now

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ new trailer out now
´Solo: A Star Wars Story´ struggles to take off in opening weekend

´Solo: A Star Wars Story´ struggles to take off in opening weekend
Load More load more