Alia Bhatt’s ‘Raazi’ becomes first successful film of 2018

MUMBAI: Despite its ban on screening in Pakistan, Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Raazi’ is powerfully triumphing at the box office world-over, becoming the first successful film of this year.



The film insofar has done great numbers in terms of business, entering the coveted 100-crore club in just three weeks of its release.

According to reports, it has made a clean run since its release on May 11 and has now earned this year’s 'most popular film' title too.

Not only this, critics have commended Alia’s stellar performance in the film, in which she plays wife of a Pakistani army officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) named Sehmat who is a spy belonging to India in reality. Some have even termed Alia’s performance in 'Raazi' as her career-best so far. The film is set in the 1971 war-era that took place between India and Pakistan.

Alia’s previous films’ Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’ and ‘2 States’ had also made it to the 100-crore club and with 'Raazi' joining in the league it seems that the 'Student of the year-starlet's career is touching great heights.





