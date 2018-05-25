Cricket: England 72-3 against Pakistan

London, May 24: England were 72 for three wickets after winning the toss at lunch on the first day of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord´s on Thursday.

Alastair Cook, in a record-equalling 153rd consecutive Test appearance, was 46 not out and Jonny Bairstow unbeaten on 10.

Hasan Ali, the only change to the Pakistan side that beat Test debutants Ireland in Dublin last week, led the tourists´ attack with two wickets for 18 runs in seven overs.

This is the first match in a two-Test series.