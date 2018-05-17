Thu May 17, 2018
World

Web Desk
May 15, 2018

Ramadan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Saudi Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Ramadan's crescent was not sighted in the Kingdom. 

The first day of the Islamic holy month of fasting begins  in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, the top court said. 

Earlier, Al-Arabiya said that bad weather and dust had made observation difficult. 

Muslims around the world are set to mark the month, during which believers abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn until sunset.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, Muslims wills star observing Ramadan in Malaysia, Australia, England, Japan, UAE, Gulf nations, US and other countries across the globe on Thursday. 

Pakistan's Met office said that there was fair chance of sighting the moon on Wednesday. 

"The Central Ruet-e-Hial Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday after evening prayers to  sight the crescent," a press release said. 

