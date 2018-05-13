CJP Nisar orders PIA to remove Markhor portrait

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has stopped Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from changing the national carrier's livery.

Last month, PIA introduced a new livery with its logo and design to include a painting of the Markhor, the national animal, which inhabits the mountainous regions of Pakistan.

Managing Director PIA appeared before the Supreme Court on Sunday in suo motu case pertaining to the losses incurred during the past 10 years.

The CJP asked the official about the expenses for livery change. To this query, MD said approximately Rs2.7 million will be spent on one plane.

CJP Nisar then remarked that according to his information it would cost Rs3.4 million. He then directed the managing director to submit a complete report in this regard also informing the court who was awarded the contract.