Sun May 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJP Nisar orders PIA to remove Markhor portrait

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has stopped Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from changing the national carrier's livery.

Last month, PIA introduced a new livery with its logo and design to include a painting of the Markhor, the national animal, which inhabits the mountainous regions of Pakistan.

Managing Director PIA appeared before the Supreme Court on Sunday in suo motu case pertaining to the losses incurred during the past 10 years. 

The CJP asked the official about the expenses for livery change. To this query, MD said approximately Rs2.7 million  will be spent on one plane. 

CJP Nisar  then remarked that according to his information it would cost Rs3.4 million. He then directed the managing director to submit a complete report in this regard also informing the court who was awarded the contract.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

At least five tourists dead as bridge collapses in Neelum Valley

At least five tourists dead as bridge collapses in Neelum Valley

Red alert after intel reports warn of attack on new Islamabad airport

Red alert after intel reports warn of attack on new Islamabad airport
Nawaz Sharif is modern-day Mir Jafar: Imran Khan

Nawaz Sharif is modern-day Mir Jafar: Imran Khan
Ex-NICL chairman Ayaz KHan Niazi arrested on SC orders

Ex-NICL chairman Ayaz KHan Niazi arrested on SC orders
Load More load more