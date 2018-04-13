British PM calls emergency cabinet meeting over Syria: govt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May has called an emergency cabinet meeting for Thursday to discuss Britain´s reaction to an alleged chemical attack in Syria, her Downing Street office said Wednesday.
May has decided to call her top team to London "to discuss the response to events in Syria", a Downing Street spokeswoman told AFP.
