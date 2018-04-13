Fri April 13, 2018
World

AFP
April 12, 2018

British PM calls emergency cabinet meeting over Syria: govt


LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May has called an emergency cabinet meeting for Thursday to discuss Britain´s reaction to an alleged chemical attack in Syria, her Downing Street office said Wednesday.

May has decided to call her top team to London "to discuss the response to events in Syria", a Downing Street spokeswoman told AFP.

