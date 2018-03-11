Denly, Babar help Karachi Kings amass record total of 188

DUBAI: Karachi Kings set a difficult target of 189 runs for Multan Sultans in the 22nd Twenty20 match in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After being sent into bat, Karachi Kings lost Lendl Simmons (4) at the score of only 21 runs but then Joe Denly and Babar Azam carried the score at a brisk rate and added 118 runs off 80 balls for the second wicket.

Denly made 78 off 55 balls with ten fours and two sixes while Babar scored 58 from 39 balls with six fours and a six.

Later Colin Ingram blasted an unbeaten 29 off just eight balls, smashing four towering sixes, to take the total to 188 for three in the allotted 20 overs.

This was the highest score this season and also the highest-ever by Karachi Kings in the PSL.

For Multan Sultans, fast bowlers Hardus Viljoen and Mohammad Irfan claimed two wickets for 49 and one for 21, respectively.