Wed March 07, 2018
Web Desk
March 7, 2018

PML-N, allies to support Raza Rabbani for Chairman Senate: sources

Zardari rejects advice to field Raza Rabbani for Chairman Senate
Zardari rejects advice to field Raza Rabbani for Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has rejected N-League Chief Nawaz Sharif’s suggestion for nominating Raza Rabbani for Senate chairman slot.

To a question about fielding Raza Rabbani as Chairman Senate during a joint press conference with Jamiat Ulema-s-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl Rehman, Asif Zardari replied, “Thank you very much, I don’t want this.”

PML-N, allies to support Raza Rabbani for Chairman Senate: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and its coalition parties have decided to support Raza Rabbani if Pakistan People’s Party nominates him for Chairman Senate slot, sources said.The PPP and...

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with JUI-F Chief, where the latter apprised him PML-N Quaid’s recommendations about fielding Raza Rabbani as Chairman.

However, sources said during the meeting with JUI-F Chief, Asif Zardari recommended Senator Saleem Mandviwalla for the top slot of the upper house.

