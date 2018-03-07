Zardari rejects advice to field Raza Rabbani for Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has rejected N-League Chief Nawaz Sharif’s suggestion for nominating Raza Rabbani for Senate chairman slot.



To a question about fielding Raza Rabbani as Chairman Senate during a joint press conference with Jamiat Ulema-s-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl Rehman, Asif Zardari replied, “Thank you very much, I don’t want this.”

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with JUI-F Chief, where the latter apprised him PML-N Quaid’s recommendations about fielding Raza Rabbani as Chairman.

However, sources said during the meeting with JUI-F Chief, Asif Zardari recommended Senator Saleem Mandviwalla for the top slot of the upper house.