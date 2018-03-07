Zardari rejects advice to field Raza Rabbani for Chairman Senate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has rejected N-League Chief Nawaz Sharif’s suggestion for nominating Raza Rabbani for Senate chairman slot.
To a question about fielding Raza Rabbani as Chairman Senate during a joint press conference with Jamiat Ulema-s-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl Rehman, Asif Zardari replied, “Thank you very much, I don’t want this.”
Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with JUI-F Chief, where the latter apprised him PML-N Quaid’s recommendations about fielding Raza Rabbani as Chairman.
However, sources said during the meeting with JUI-F Chief, Asif Zardari recommended Senator Saleem Mandviwalla for the top slot of the upper house.
