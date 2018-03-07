PML-N, allies to support Raza Rabbani for Chairman Senate: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition parties have decided to support Raza Rabbani if Pakistan People’s Party nominates him for Chairman Senate slot, sources said.



The PPP and PML-N both are actively vying to get their candidates elected for Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate and the former has claimed FATA Senators support it.

N-League is leading in the Senate with 33 Senators while PPP is runner up with 20. Both parties lack simple majority of 53 to get their nominees elected.

Geo News reported that PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif chaired meeting of allies here Wednesday. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai and National Party chief Hasil Bazenjo attended the meeting. PML-N senior leaders were also present.

Sources said Nawaz Sharif put forward the recommendation to support Raza Rabbani if PPP field him for Chairman Senate slot.

The coalition leaders welcomed Nawaz Sharif’s suggestion and fully supported it.

However, it was also decided to fully compete candidate other than Raza Rabbani if PPP fields anyone else.