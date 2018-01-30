David Beckham launches his own Miami football club





MIAMI: Football legend David Beckham now has a team of his own after he recently announced the official launch of Major League Soccer (MLS) team in Miami, Florida.



Working on and bringing forth this team was a dream come true as Beckham admitted he wanted to do this for a â€˜long, long time.â€™

"Bringing an MLS club to Miami," Beckham said, "has been a hell of a journey."

With this much-awaited announcement, Miami is back in the club as fans have become extremely excited to see Beckham devote so much towards building of the team for the past four years.

"Everyone knows that we did the announcement for Miami four years ago, and then we've had a lot of bumps along the road and that's been frustrating. But now weâ€™re in such a positive place,â€ Beckham shared.

The team is expected to start playing in 2020 before the commencement of the 2021 football season.