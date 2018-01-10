Wed January 10, 2018
Nadeem Shah
January 9, 2018

Imran Khan’s first strong response on marriage reports

Mufti Qavi announces to arrange Walima for Imran Khan

MULTAN: Terming Imran Khan’s third marriage as a good news, cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi has announced that he will hold a Walima ceremony for the couple after three days of Khan’s officially admission to marriage.

Mufti Qavi claimed on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has tied the knot for the third time while a change has also occurred in his temperament.

He maintained that the silence of Khan, the woman and nikha khwan is a proof of the marriage.

Imran Khan marries again?

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan has secretly married again, this time with a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance, The News has learnt on good authority.The PTI chairman inaugurated 2018 by tying the...

“I will host Walima in Multan on the third day of officially declaration of marriage by Imran Khan. A change is visible in the temperament of Imran Khan and he has done his Nikah”, Mufti Qavi said while addressing a press conference here at Jamia Obadia Rehmania on Tuesday.

He said that Imran Khan’s marriage is a compact logic to his honesty and sign of his good luck. The consensus between Imran Khan and Bushra B ibi is a marriage, he said expressed his rejoice on Imran Khan’s marriage.

Mufti Abdul Qavi said the silence about Nikah is the logic of willingness between both the parties. The entry of a pious lady is fortune to both.

There is no need to scandalize the matter If Imran Khan and the lady have solemnized Nikah. The presence of Imran Khan, a Mufti and two witnesses in Bani Gala has proved the Nikah has been done.

He said consent of Nikah is more necessary than declaration at the stage of his present age. Imran Khan has followed and acted upon Sunnat after marrying with a divorced woman.

He announced his complete support and backing Hamiduddin Sialvi in the movement of Khatam-e-Nabut.

The Ministry of Haj affairs had collected one trillion rupees in the name of Haj last year. He warned that if the government does not withdraw from her decision of collecting Haj expenses in advance, he would move to Supreme Court. 

