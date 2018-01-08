Bushra's ex-husband denies blaming Imran for divorce

LAHORE: The ex-husband of Bushra, Khawar Fareed Maneka, on Sunday said that Imran Khan was not responsible for the separation between him and his ex-wife.

Praising his ex-wifeâ€™s character and conduct, Khawar Fareed Maneka said that he has not seen such a pious wife in the world, adding that he has found Imran Khan as a respectable person, denying the statement being associated with him that Imran was the reason for a split between them.

â€œI have not seen more pious wife than Bushra in the world,â€ said Khawar Fareed Maneka ex-husband of Bushra in a video message.

While commending PTIâ€™s chiefâ€™s morality, he said; â€œWe consider Imran Khan a disciple of our spiritual house. May Allah give him health and respect and ensure his well-being."

He further said that they had happily spent 30 years of marriage together, adding that there were some problems during the past three years that led them to separation.

Earlier on Sunday, rejecting the report regarding Imran Khan's third marriage, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said in statement that the party chairman proposed marriage to Ms Bushra Maneka who asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family.



According to a report published in this newspaper on Saturday, Imran Khan has secretly married again, this time with a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.



The ex-husband of Bushra, Ghulam Farid Maneka, isÂ a senior official of the Pakistan Customs Service. Maneka has previously served as the assistant collector, deputy collector and additional collector in different parts of Pakistan and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi last month approved his promotion in BPS-21.Â

Both Maneka and Bushra are from southern Punjab, while the lady belongs to the family of Pakpattan Sharif. Thatâ€™s why Imran has been declaring her as his spiritual leader for the last several months.