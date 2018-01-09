Imran Khan’s first strong response on marriage reports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan finally broke silence on Tuesday on news reports of his wedding with a lady whom he sought spiritual guidance.

Imran tweeted: â€œFor 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered bns in nation's wealth; or ordered a model-town-like killing spree; or revealed state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get marriedâ€.

Report of Khanâ€™s marriage with Bushra Bibi, whom he has visited for the last three years for spiritual guidance, emerged on Saturday and the PTI responded only after a day on Sunday, saying the PTI chief has offered marriage proposal to the lady.

Blaming Nawaz Sharif for the coverage he said: â€œThe vicious, gutter media campaign led by Nawaz Sharif and media mafia does not bother me as respect and humiliation come from Allah Almightyâ€.

â€˜However, my concern is for my children and the very conservative family of Bushra begum, all of whom have been subjected to this malicious campaign, he said.

Their vicious campaign has only strengthened my resolve to fight them all the way, he added.

â€œI have known the Sharifs for 40 years and I know all their sordid personal lives but I would never stoop to the level of exposing these sordid details.â€

He urged PTI fans to pray that he find personal happiness which, except for a few years, he has been deprived of.