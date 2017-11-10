Fri November 10, 2017
World

AFP
November 11, 2017

Saudi-led strikes hit defence ministry in Yemen capital: AFP

SANAA: The Saudi-led military coalition carried out two air strikes on the defence ministry in Yemen´s rebel-held capital Sanaa late Friday, witnesses said, cited by AFP.

Warplanes continued to circle in the skies above Sanaa after the strikes, witnesses said. The Huthi rebel media outlet Al-Masirah also reported the two air strikes.

