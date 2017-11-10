Saudi-led strikes hit defence ministry in Yemen capital: AFP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SANAA: The Saudi-led military coalition carried out two air strikes on the defence ministry in Yemen´s rebel-held capital Sanaa late Friday, witnesses said, cited by AFP.
Warplanes continued to circle in the skies above Sanaa after the strikes, witnesses said. The Huthi rebel media outlet Al-Masirah also reported the two air strikes.
