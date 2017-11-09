Thu November 09, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

Madhuri praises Deepika's performance in Padmavati song ‘Ghoomar’

Madhuri praises Deepika's performance in Padmavati song ‘Ghoomar’
Padmavati faces backlash from Jaipur royals

Padmavati faces backlash from Jaipur royals

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is in the news since its first trailer was released but now the producers are in a dock and being accused of distorting history by the Jaipur royal family.

BJP lawmaker and a former Jaipur royal family member, Diya Kumari supported the campaign against the historical movie, saying the film’s release would “not be allowed” if it took “liberties” with the history.

She urged the filmmaker to first get its facts “verified” by noted historians and then release the film. “No film should hurt the sentiments of any community by twisting historical facts,” she said.

The movie is scheduled to be released early next month and its song "Ghoomar" has already crossed most viewed benchmarks on social media.

In a statement, another member of the former Chomu royal family of Rajasthan also said it was opposed to any factual distortion in the film. “It is completely unnecessary to hurt sentiments, distort history in the name of cinematic liberty,” Rukshmani Kumari said.

