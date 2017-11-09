Al Pacino plays ‘homicide detective’ in ‘Hangman’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The first trailer and poster for upcoming crime-thriller movie ‘Hangman’ have been released. The film, directed by Johnny Martin, stars Al Pacino as a homicide detective trailing a sick and twisted serial killer.
The story of the movie revolves around a homicide detective Ray Archer, who had his badge number left at the scene of a murder. He is now teamed with Will Ruiney, a criminal profiler and they are being shadowed by a journalist named Christi Davies which will be played by Brittany Snow. The team is trying to catch a notoriously violent killer who is playing a sadistic version of the kids’ game ‘Hangman’.
Saban Films and Lionsgate will release the film on Ultra VOD on November 24, and in theaters on December 22.
