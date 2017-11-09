Al Pacino plays ‘homicide detective’ in ‘Hangman’

The first trailer and poster for upcoming crime-thriller movie ‘Hangman’ have been released. The film, directed by Johnny Martin, stars Al Pacino as a homicide detective trailing a sick and twisted serial killer.

The story of the movie revolves around a homicide detective Ray Archer, who had his badge number left at the scene of a murder. He is now teamed with Will Ruiney, a criminal profiler and they are being shadowed by a journalist named Christi Davies which will be played by Brittany Snow. The team is trying to catch a notoriously violent killer who is playing a sadistic version of the kids’ game ‘Hangman’.

Saban Films and Lionsgate will release the film on Ultra VOD on November 24, and in theaters on December 22.