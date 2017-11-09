Thu November 09, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

Peter Rabbit opens up with first trailer

Peter Rabbit opens up with first trailer
Al Pacino plays ‘homicide detective’ in ‘Hangman’

The first trailer and poster for upcoming crime-thriller movie ‘Hangman’ have been released. The film, directed by Johnny Martin, stars Al Pacino as a homicide detective trailing a sick and twisted serial killer.

The story of the movie revolves around a homicide detective Ray Archer, who had his badge number left at the scene of a murder. He is now teamed with Will Ruiney, a criminal profiler and they are being shadowed by a journalist named Christi Davies which will be played by Brittany Snow. The team is trying to catch a notoriously violent killer who is playing a sadistic version of the kids’ game ‘Hangman’.

Saban Films and Lionsgate will release the film on Ultra VOD on November 24, and in theaters on December 22.

