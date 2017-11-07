Tue November 07, 2017
World

Web Desk
November 7, 2017

Brit breaks world record of most joints cracking

Lots of people can crack their knuckles, but Kalai Selven Kali Shanmugham has the unusual ability to crack many different parts of his body.

The Brit’s impressive talent has led him to break the record for the Most joints cracked continuously, with a total of 32, according to Guinness World Records.

In order to verify the record, Guinness World Records required Kal to attempt the challenge inside a sound proof studio fitted with microphones.

The sound of 32 different joints cracking is incredible.

"I crack joints during nervous occasions, usually during crucial cricket matches," said the 28-year-old from Brentwood in Essex. "Nail-biting moments are usually joints cracking moments for me."

"It has never been painful or uncomfortable."

The previous record of 26 was held by James Syiemiong from India, who was able to crack a total of 26 different bone joints in May 2003.

