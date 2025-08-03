Trump aide slams India over Russian oil imports amid Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on February 25, 2020. — Reuters

A senior adviser to US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused India of indirectly supporting Russia's war in Ukraine through continued oil purchases from Moscow, intensifying pressure on New Delhi to halt its trade ties with the Kremlin.

"What he [Trump] said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia," said Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff at the White House and one of Trump's most influential aides.

Miller's criticism was some of the strongest yet by the Trump administration about one of the United States' major partners in the Indo-Pacific.

"People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That's an astonishing fact," Miller said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

The Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Indian government sources told Reuters on Saturday that New Delhi will keep purchasing oil from Moscow despite US threats.

A 25% tariff on Indian products went into effect on Friday as a result of its purchase of military equipment and energy from Russia.

Trump has also threatened 100% tariffs on US imports from countries that buy Russian oil unless Moscow reaches a major peace deal with Ukraine.

Miller tempered his criticism by noting Trump's relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he described as "tremendous."