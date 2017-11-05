Saudi prince killed in chopper crash: state TV

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Prince Mansour bin Moqren, the deputy governor of Asir province was killed on Sunday when a helicopter crashed near southern border with Yemen, state television reported.
According to Saudi state-run television, Prince Mansour bin Moqren, the deputy governor of Asir province was killed in Kingdom's southern border with war-torn Yemen. It said that the helicopter had several other officials on board.
The cause of the crash was not revealed till filing of this report, while investigation was launched.
