Eight killed in shooting at Texas church: US media

WASHINGTON: At least eight killed and 15 others injured in a shooting at a Baptist church in the US state of Texas on Sunday. The attacker was also killed. US media reported.

The shooting took place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, southeast in Wilson County, reports said.



It is learned that the gunman entered the church at around 11:30 local time and began shooting. A two-year-old was among the wounded.