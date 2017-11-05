Sun November 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Eight killed in shooting at Texas church: US media

Eight killed in shooting at Texas church: US media

WASHINGTON: At least eight killed and 15 others injured in a shooting at a Baptist church in the US state of Texas on Sunday. The attacker was also killed. US media reported.

The shooting took place at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, southeast in Wilson County, reports said.

 
It is learned that the gunman entered the church at around 11:30 local time and began shooting. A two-year-old was among the wounded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

US drone strikes kill 15 Daesh men near Pak-Afghan border

US drone strikes kill 15 Daesh men near Pak-Afghan border
Five dead, thousands flee as floods hit Malaysia´s Penang

Five dead, thousands flee as floods hit Malaysia´s Penang
Bahrain warns citizens against travel to Lebanon

Bahrain warns citizens against travel to Lebanon
Paradise Papers: ICIJ releases another database revealing offshore companies

Paradise Papers: ICIJ releases another database revealing offshore companies
Load More load more