US drone strikes kill 15 Daesh men near Pak-Afghan border

NANGARHAR: US drone strikes killed 15 Daesh members near the Pak-Afghan border in Afghanistan on Sunday.

Geo News quoting sources reported that six Daesh fighters were also injured in the three attacks, targeting four bases of the terrorist organisation in the Afghan province Nangarhar.

Earlier, at least 31 people were killed in three drone strikes on Oct 17.

The strikes that left at least 12 people injured had targetted areas near the Pak-Afghan border in Afghanistan.