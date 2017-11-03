Fri November 03, 2017
World

Web Desk
November 3, 2017

New world record of largest gathering dressed up as Ghosts set in US

Windber in Somerset county saw roads full of people dressed up as ghosts in white to set a new world record.

Over 200 people gathered together in Pennsylvania to set a new world record of the largest gathering of people who dressed up as ghosts.

The record was previously set by people in Singapore in 2016 when 263 people turned up at the red carpet premier of Ghostbusters as ghosts.

This record has been unofficially broken as 281 ghosts turned up in Pennsylvania.

People just pulled up at the spot with white sheet to become part of this town-wide event. They texted friends and family and pulled people out of bars and restaurants to join in on the record.

Upon Guinness World Records approval, all the participants would receive an attendance certificate.

In This Story

