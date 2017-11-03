Annual Rocket Festival celebrated in Japan

TOKYO: Witnessed by quite a huge audience, celebrations in Japan over good crop harvest started with the Annual Rocket Festival held recently.

The event involved displaying of interesting and odd designed rockets that were actually prepared by explosives placed inside the hollow stems of a particular tree.

Later, when these rockets were left to ascend, they filled the skies with vibrant colors and large numbers of locals saw the scene.

A ritual practiced by generation after generation, the festival trains people in manufacturing these unique rockets which is a major sight to see.