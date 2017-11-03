Australian woman uploads shocking video of infant swimming

PERTH: A woman in West Australia surprised all internet users by uploading an unbelievable video, which showcases her nine-month-old baby learning to swim, on social media.

A resident of Perth, the woman tried to highlight the awareness of safe swimming by sharing the video. However she faced backlash from certain people too.

The baby, named Max, is currently being trained in a swimming school. The video shows how the instructor dips Max into the water, after Max catches up instantly and starts to swim on his own.

This 10 seconds video has been seen hundreds of times by a lot of people. Max's mother says that he swims for 10 minutes at least five days a week.

The school administration says that the purpose of training for swimming is to eliminate the fear of water amongst people belonging to all ages. Also, ensuring people’s safety is their primary concern, no matter what the depth of water may be.

Max's mother explains the gravity of the situation by mentioning how one in ten deaths caused by drowning in Australia involves kids of four years of age and below. This is the sole reason why the cause was initiated of training children for swimming.

Max’s mother said that those who know very little about it criticize the move severely.