World record set for largest gathering of people dressed as Waldo

Nagasaki, Japan: Thousands of people dressed up as Waldo in red and white shirts and caps flocked to Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Sasebo, Japan for a third World Record attempt.

Waldo is a character from Children book series “Where’s Waldo?” created by British author and illustrator Martin Handford.

This was the third attempt by the amusement park management to hold this record and they were under high pressure to execute it.

Participants were strictly asked to wear a white bobble hat with a red bobble and trim, black glasses and a red and white striped shirt along with blue jeans in order to participate in the record.

According to the Guinness World record adjudicator, Kaoru Ishikawa and incredible 4,626 people turned up at the event dressed up as Waldos and breaking the previous record of 3,872 Waldos made in Dublin in 2011.

The organisers were over the moon to have achieved their goal. The theme park has previously held two world records and have developed a reputation for being the ‘world record breaking’ site. The theme park celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.