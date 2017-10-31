Danish inventor confesses dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall

COPENHAGEN: The tragic murder of Maltese journalist in a bombing incident earlier this month was preceded by unfortunate death of a journalist hailing from Sweden in a serious of mysterious events.

A headless torso found on the shores of Denmark was identified as the body of Swedish missing journalist Kim Wall on 21 August.

Wall, in order to interview the ship’s founder, was last seen boarding a submarine.

Danish captain Peter Madson stated that he had initially dropped Wall off, before turning to change his statement that she died while onboard and he buried her body parts at sea.

Further probe into the matter revealed strange facts.

The submarine carried traces of Wall’s blood and it had been found out that she wanted to drown deliberately.

Jens Moller Jensen, spokesperson of Copenhagen police stated, “There was also some metal attached to the body allegedly also to make sure the body would sink to the bottom.”

Wall, having some brutally honest publications to her credit worked for famed newspapers including The New York Times.

Her death indicates the level of danger journalists inflict upon themselves in order to get their job done.