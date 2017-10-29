Sun October 29, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 30, 2017

Revival of Int'l cricket in Pakistan: DG ISPR says "Nation's sacrifices won today"

Revival of Int'l cricket in Pakistan: DG ISPR says

RAWALPINDI: Lauding the successful conclusion of the cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Lahore, The Director-General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday said that the nation’s sacrifices have won.

In his tweet, DG ISPR said; "The nation’s sacrifices won today".  For taking a brave step for the revival of International cricket in Pakistan, He also thanked Sri Lankan team.

Lauding the Pakistan’s cricket team to win T20 series against Sri Lanka, he praised the efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board and law enforcement agencies to make it possible with their efforts.

